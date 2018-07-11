In this feature, we take a look at USC's current roster as well as the Gamecock staff's recruiting efforts along the offensive line.



CURRENT ROSTER OVERVIEW

The Gamecocks' starting unit in 2018 will feature plenty of experience, and several seniors that will depart following this season's campaign.

Three seniors project to start along the front five. Dennis Daley enters the season as the top man at left tackle, while Zack Bailey (left guard) and Blake Camper (right tackle) are the number one options at their spots. Center Donell Stanley was granted a sixth year by the NCAA and will enter this season as a redshirt junior, eligible to return in 2019. The lone sophomore starter is right guard Sadarius Hutcherson, a third year player. The top swing backup will likely be fifth-year senior Malik Young, who's been a starter up front for the Gamecocks in the past.

