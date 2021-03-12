Gamecock football will begin spring practice on March 20, and the university has released additional information on the schedule and media availabilities for coaches and players.

No fans are permitted at this time for spring practices, although media members will be permitted to view select portions of specific practices. No determination has been made as of yet regarding fan attendance for the annual Garnet and Black spring game.

More information below, edited from the university's release:

Practice dates are set for March 20, 23, 25, 27, and 29; and April 1, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22 and 24. All dates are subject to change.

Media can see stretch along with the first three periods of practice on Saturday, March 20, Thursday, April 1, Thursday, April 15, and Saturday, April 17.

Shane Beamer will hold a Zoom press conference on Thursday, March 18, at 1 pm to give a spring practice preview. Coach Beamer will also be available following practice on Thursday, March 25 (noon), Thursday, April 1 (noon), Saturday, April 10 (11:30 am), Saturday, April 17 (11:30 am) and after the spring game on Saturday, April 24.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Clayton White will hold a Zoom press conference following practice on Monday, March 29 and again following practice on Tuesday, April 20, beginning at noon on both days.

The remaining eight position coaches will each speak with the media once during spring ball. Offensive line coach Greg Adkins and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey are scheduled for Tuesday, April 6; wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray will be available on Thursday, April 8; tight ends coach Erik Kimrey and outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Mike Peterson are set for Tuesday, April 13, and running backs coach Montario Hardesty and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo are penciled in for Thursday, April 15.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to scrimmage twice prior to the spring game. The scrimmages are set for Saturday, April 10 and Saturday, April 17. The scrimmage on April 10 will take place at the practice fields. The scrimmage on April 17 will take place at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The annual Garnet & Black Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 24. Game time is set for 2 pm ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. Media attendance will be limited with similar protocols as was implemented in the fall of 2020.

More information regarding the spring game will be announced at a later date.South Carolina will hold its annual Pro Timing Day on Wednesday, March 24. The event will take place at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility beginning at 1 pm. More information regarding pro timing day will be announced at a later date.Todd Ellis will host "Carolina Calls with Shane Beamer" on Wednesday, April 21. The hour-long show airs live from Home Team BBQ in Five Points on the flagship station of the Gamecocks, WNKT-FM (107.5) and over the internet at GamecocksOnline.com, beginning at 7 pm.