South Carolina women's basketball holds on for 70-63 win at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One quarter to adjust, two to take over, one to hold on.

South Carolina women’s basketball had a feeling out process on the road against Tennessee’s unique style of play, a similar situation to what everyone who has faced first-year coach Kim Caldwell has.

Unlike the rest of Tennessee’s opponents though, South Carolina adapted and overwhelmed its opponent.

No. 2 South Carolina turned an early 14-5 deficit around and went on a 31-7 run to put a stranglehold on proceedings, eventually holding on for a 70-63 win after a late Tennessee run to complete a perfect five-game stretch against ranked SEC opponents.

Tennessee’s (15-5, 3-5 SEC) 40-minute full court pressing, consistent pressure defense, regular 3-point launching and full line change substitution every other minute is a curveball for opponents. There is no way to really simulate it, and it hits quickly once the ball is tipped. Sure enough, Tennessee fed off its home crowd, forced turnovers in the press and took a nine-point lead early.

But once the Gamecocks settled down, the rally was furious. Freshman point guard Maddy McDaniel had a lot to do with it. She checked into the game late in the first quarter after not playing at all against Tennessee. True to form, she dribbled the ball out of bounds against the press the first time she saw it. But for the rest of the first quarter, she smoothly broke it and created some instant offense.

McDaniel consistently broke the press, had a steal and a transition layup late in the first quarter and knocked down a jumper early after the quarter change to help stem the tide. Her ability to push the ball into the frontcourt also triggered South Carolina’s (20-1, 8-0 SEC) post players, especially Joyce Edwards. The fellow freshman scored nine in the first quarter and 18 in the game, taking advantage of an undersized and often out of position Tennessee front court for several easy looks and lead the Gamecocks in scoring for the fourth consecutive game.

Defensively, a Tennessee offense built for quick movement and outside shooting could not find much of either, shooting a ghastly 3-of-26 from 3-point range and turning the ball over 13 times. MiLaysia Fulwiley fought through foul trouble — she played the final six minutes of the first half with two — and knocked down a pair of corner 3-pointers as part of a 14-0 South Carolina run which flipped Tennessee’s slim lead into a double-digit advantage the other way.

By the time the dust settled on the flurry the Gamecocks had allowed just two made field goals in 13 minutes of play and scored 31 of the last 38 points, turning a tough road game into the equivalent of a mid-major buy game for most of the first half.

A sloppy, disjointed and at times downright senseless fourth quarter full of questionable shot selection, mental mistakes and turnovers let a 22-point lead dwindle all the way down to six in the closing seconds.

