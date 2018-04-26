GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft Thursday night.

"Hayden is a guy that you know what you're going to get in the building every single day," South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said. "He's got great work ethic. His biggest attribute as a player, in my opinion, is his work ethic and his competitive edge."

Hurst is the first South Carolina football player to go in the first round since Jadeveon Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound former walk-on set school records at the position for receptions (48) and yards (616) in 2016. In 2017, he caught 44 passes for 559 yards and two touchdowns.

This is the Jacksonville native's second time getting drafted to a professional league as he was also selected in the 17th round of the 2012 Major League Draft as a pitcher before ultimately finding his way back to football.

The 24-year-old Hurst declared for the draft after his junior season in Columbia and was widely considered one of the top two tight ends in the class. He ran a 4.67-second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine.