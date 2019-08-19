Gamecocks unveil new hoops uniforms
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL
This year's Gamecock basketball team has a chance to be really good and potentially make the NCAA Tournament.
Whatever they do this season, they'll be doing in new threads, though.
The program revealed a new set of uniforms Monday morning in a video featuring a few upperclassmen—Maik Kotsar, Jair Bolden and Justin Minaya—and potential first round pick AJ Lawson.
It's the four of them shooting on a basketball court somewhere in Columbia.
The theme of the video is reintroducing themselves and the new uniform looks cleaner with three different versions: a white home jersey, a garnet one and another black one.
The jerseys are simpler but look better, with Carolina more pronounced.
