News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 08:21:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gamecocks unveil new hoops uniforms

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

This year's Gamecock basketball team has a chance to be really good and potentially make the NCAA Tournament.

Whatever they do this season, they'll be doing in new threads, though.

Also see: Latest scoop on a new offer out

The program revealed a new set of uniforms Monday morning in a video featuring a few upperclassmen—Maik Kotsar, Jair Bolden and Justin Minaya—and potential first round pick AJ Lawson.

It's the four of them shooting on a basketball court somewhere in Columbia.

Also see: Get to know Tonka Hemingway from his high school coach

The theme of the video is reintroducing themselves and the new uniform looks cleaner with three different versions: a white home jersey, a garnet one and another black one.

The jerseys are simpler but look better, with Carolina more pronounced.

T4mnzesg9ynfyctjei3z
Courtesy @GamecockMBB
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}