SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

This year's Gamecock basketball team has a chance to be really good and potentially make the NCAA Tournament.

Whatever they do this season, they'll be doing in new threads, though.

Also see: Latest scoop on a new offer out

The program revealed a new set of uniforms Monday morning in a video featuring a few upperclassmen—Maik Kotsar, Jair Bolden and Justin Minaya—and potential first round pick AJ Lawson.

It's the four of them shooting on a basketball court somewhere in Columbia.

Also see: Get to know Tonka Hemingway from his high school coach

The theme of the video is reintroducing themselves and the new uniform looks cleaner with three different versions: a white home jersey, a garnet one and another black one.

The jerseys are simpler but look better, with Carolina more pronounced.