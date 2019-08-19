Coach corner: Carlton Terry on Gamecock commitment Tonka Hemingway
Conway's Tonka Hemingway gave South Carolina football a boost for the 2020 recruiting cycle with his verbal commitment on Thursday.
Hemingway's head coach, Carlton Terry, sat down with GamecockCentral.com following the announcement ceremony and weighed in on Tonka's game, his potential, and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news