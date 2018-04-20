GamecockCentral.com

The freshman put together a career day, along with some timely hitting from his teammates, to vault South Carolina to a 11-0 series-opening win over No. 19 LSU Friday night.

Despite pitching well in his first SEC start, Logan Chapman saved his best outing of his career so far for his first conference action at home.

Making his second straight SEC start, Chapman threw a career-high 6.2 shutout frames and tied a career-high with six strikeouts.

The two hits he gave up was one shy of a season-low as the bullpen didn't give up a hit. The Gamecocks (21-17, 7-9 SEC) shut out a conference opponent for the first time this year.

Chapman hit the first batter of the game but sat down 14 of his next 16 batters before a one-out walk in the sixth.

The freshman gave up a one-out single in the third and worked around a error in the fifth, getting an inning-ending double play.

Chapman (3-0, 3.29 ERA) worked into trouble in the seventh, putting runners on the corners with two outs. Sawyer Bridges relieved him, getting out of the jam with a come-backer to the mound before sprinting off the mound to a celebrating Chapman.

Carlos Cortes broke a scoreless tie in the first inning, launching a solo home run to left field after an eight-pitch at-bat to give the Gamecocks a lead they wouldn't give up the rest of the way.

For Cortes, it was his ninth home run of the year, tying him with Jacob Olson for the team lead. He'd finish going 3-for-4 with two RBI and falling a triple shy of the cycle.

They'd get two more in the fourth after loading the bases with no outs on two singles and a hit batter.

Justin Row grounded into a run-scoring double before TJ Hopkins, in his first start since March 20, laced a RBI double to left-center to bring home Jacob Olson.

For Hopkins, he'd finish 2-for-5 with four RBI, including a three-run triple in the eighth.

They'd add two more in the seventh before busting the game open in the eighth, sending 10 batters to the plate as part of a six-run inning.

As a team, the Gamecocks hit 8-for-20 with runners on and .400 with runners in scoring position and had 14 hits, half coming from the bottom of the order.

Player of the game: Logan Chapman pieced together his best outing to date in front of over 6,000 fans at Founders Park. He'd pitch 6.2 scoreless innings, giving up two hits in his first SEC win.



Pivotal moment: Chapman put runners on the corners after a two-out walk in the seventh and Sawyer Bridges came in and squelched the threat with a groundout to the pitcher. The Gamecocks scored two more insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.

Up next: South Carolina tries to take the series in game two at 4 p.m. Saturday. Adam Hill (3-4, 4.65 ERA) will start for the Gamecocks.