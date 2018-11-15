Muschamp announced on his call-in show Jaylin Dickerson will be out this weekend and likely won't return until the team's bowl game coming off a hamstring injury that's limited him in fall camp and last week against Florida.

South Carolina's laundry list of injuries in Will Muschamp's third year got a little bit longer Thursday night.

Aaron Sterling will also be out this weekend with a knee injury but Muschamp said the coaching staff is hoping to get him back for next weekend's game at Clemson.



The running back room continues to be banged up with Rico Dowdle a "game-time" decision with an ankle injury and Ty'Son Williams nursing a broken hand. Williams, who didn't play last weekend despite traveling to Florida, is still wearing a cast on one of his hands.

J.T. Ibe (knee) and Nick Harvey (concussion) will be out again this weekend.

Bryson Allen-Williams is in good spirits out of surgery on his ankle and Muschamp said Thursday night the Gamecocks are hopeful about getting him back for the team's bowl in December.

Jamyest Williams, Javon Charleston, Eldridge Thompson and OrTre Smith are all out for the season and are expected to return fully healthy next year.

Williams had surgery on his shoulder to repair a lingering issue from last season and Charleston had surgery on his foot and Muschamp said he's doing better.

The Gamecocks (5-4, 4-4 SEC) host UT-Chattanooga Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on Senior and Military Appreciation Night.