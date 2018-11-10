SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

One of South Carolina's best defensive players will miss the rest of the regular season, Will Muschamp said Saturday.

Bryson Allen-Williams will miss the last three games after undergoing ankle surgery this week. Muschamp said he hopes Allen-Williams will be back for the team's bowl game, if they go to one.

Allen-Williams had a similar injury to D.J. Wonnum, who missed about a month with an ankle injury to start the season.

He came into Saturday's game fifth on the team in tackles and led the team with 10 tackles for loss.

Other than that, the team is relatively injury-free, Muschamp said.

Jaylin Dickerson has a hamstring injury but there's no update other than that. Bryan Edwards and Keir Thomas left the game with injuries but returned.

Muschamp said both are fine moving forward.

South Carolina (5-4, 4-4 SEC) gave up 21 unanswered points to lose 35-31 on the road to Florida.