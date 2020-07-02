South Carolina added another commitment to its 2021 class Thursday afternoon when Riverdale (Ga.) three-star ATH Derwin Burgess announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Burgess chooses South Carolina over offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Listed as an "athlete" on Rivals, Burgess was recruited by most schools - including South Carolina - to play wide receiver but has recruited by some to play defensive back.

Burgess was recruited to Carolina by wide receivers coach Joe Cox who took over after Bryan McClendon left for Oregon.

Burgess last visited South Carolina in March before recruiting was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgess is the Gamecocks' 13th commit in the 2021 class and the second in the last two days after three-star ATH Simeon Price announced a commitment on Wednesday afternoon.