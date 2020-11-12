It's not as big or as highly-ranked as the 2020 class in large part because of the lower class numbers, but it's a group the Gamecock staff really likes.

Drew Baker, RHP

School: Chipola (JUCO)

PerfectGame rank: N/A

The skinny: Baker is the latest addition to the class, committing recently and becoming the second junior college commitment in the group so far. Baker started his career at Chipola and played at Auburn before coming back to Chipola where he'll pitch this season.

Also see: Breaking down the SEC order of finish

Matthew Becker, LHP

School: Chapin (S.C.)

PerfectGame rank: 500

The skinny: Becker was another addition over the summer to the 2021 class after the Gamecocks saw him pitch in the annual Palmetto Games. A lifelong Gamecock fan, Becker is the lone lefty so far in the class. His fastball operates in the upper-80s but he could easily add more velocity to that in college.

Michael Braswell, SS/RHP

School: Campbell (Ga.)

PerfectGame rank: 43

The skinny: Braswell is the highest-ranked piece of the 2021 class and will more than not have professional attention heading into the draft. Whether he ends up at South Carolina or not is the question, but he's a rangy shortstop who can play on the left side of the infield that can hit for average with some power in there as well. If he arrives, there's also a chance he could see some innings on the mound.

Thad Ector, OF

School: Starrs Mill (Ga.)

PerfectGame rank: 49

The skinny: Ector is the fastest-rising prospect who went from no pro attention this time last year to being a top 50 prospect and garnering a lot of scout attention now. He's a speedy outfielder who can hit for power and can hurt teams on the bases. Getting him to campus is the big question here as well.

Aidan Hunter

School: Summerville (S.C.)

PerfectGame rank: 348

The skinny: Hunter has been committed for a while now as a righty out of the Lowcountry. He went from unranked at the time to now a top 400 prospect in the class with a fastball topping out in the low-90s.

Elijah Jones

School: Starrs Mill (Ga.)

PerfectGame rank: 500

The skinny: A teammate of Ector's, Jones committed before him and has a chance to develop into a solid pitcher. Jones battled through an arm injury and is back healthy from that with the potential to get his fastball to 94 or 95 miles per hour by the time he enrolls.

Cooper Kinney

School: Baylor (Tenn.)

PerfectGame rank: 93

The skinny: Kinney is one of the more intriguing prospects, a top 100 player who's stock has been rising recently. He's listed as a middle infielder but can play almost every infield spot and is a guy who can hit for power. He'll get some professional looks, but if the Gamecocks can get him to campus it could give them a versatile infielder.

Also see: Two key stats that need to improve

Elijah Lambros

School: Fredericksburg Christian (Va.)

PerfectGame rank: 260

The skinny: Lambros is another later addition, committing to South Carolina soon after backing away from his Virginia Tech pledge. He picked the Gamecocks over North Carolina and Clemson and has a chance to earn some innings early if Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster leave for professional baseball.

Talmadge LeCroy

School: Delton Honea Path (S.C.)

PerfectGame rank: 427

The skinny: Another in-state commitment, LeCroy is a solid catcher and someone who is considered the No. 13 player in the state. He plays for Steve Williams, the father of former Gamecock Matt Williams, at BHP.

Cole Messina

School: Summerville (S.C.)

PerfectGame rank: 269

The skinny: Messina is a top 10 player in the state and a power-hitting catcher with a defensive skill set that's improved since he committed. He should arrive at South Carolina and could give the Gamecocks a solid freshman option behind the plate behind Colin Burgess and Alek Boychuk.

Hunter Parks

School: Florence-Darlington Tech

PerfectGame rank: N/A

The skinny: Parks is arguably the best junior college pitcher in the country out of Flo-Dar Tech with a fastball touching the upper-90s and some really good offspeed pitches as well. If the Gamecocks can get him to campus, which is a big if, then he'll factor into the weekend rotation.

Also see: Breaking down the talent level on the field this Saturday

Dariyan Pendergrass

School: Hartsville (S.C.)

PerfectGame rank: NR

The skinny: Pendergrass is a pretty under-the-radar prospect with a relatively high ceiling. He's a two-sport player at Hartsville (football and baseball) and is a speedy outfielder who can hit for average. If he continues to develop and focuses on baseball exclusively at South Carolina he could develop into a solid player.

Samuel Simpson

School: Carrollton (Ga.)

PerfectGame rank: 302

The skinny: Simpson already has a really good breaking ball and a fastball that can get up into the mid-90s in his career at South Carolina. He's already a solid prospect now and has a chance to develop nicely as well.

Vytas Valincius

School: Baylor (Tenn.)

PerfectGame rank: 220

The skinny: Valincius, a teammate of Kinney's, is originally from Illinois and is a power-hitting infielder who is consistently moving up rankings. He likely profiles at first base but can also play third and potentially left field.

Owen Washburn

School: Webster (Wisc.)

PerfectGame rank: 500

The skinny: The son of former big leaguer and World Series champion Jarrod Washburn, Owen is a two-way player who focuses primarily as a pitcher. He's developing nicely and should be a guy who gets more innings as his career continues at South Carolina.