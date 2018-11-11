Jake Bentley had another really good game outside of a late interception that was caused by a miscommunication with Bryan Edwards. He went 14-for-18 in the first half and finished 18-for-28 with 239 yards and Bentley scored three of the team's four touchdowns, two coming through the air.

He also was able to distribute the ball well, hitting nine different players over the course of the game.

Running backs: B-

A.J. Turner had his best game of the day, going for a season-high 81 yards and averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Mon Denson also contributed 49 yards and Rico Dowdle scored a touchdown just a week after injuring his ankle seriously against Ole Miss.

As a team the Gamecocks averaged 4.1 yards a carry.

Wide receivers/tight ends: B

Aside from a few late drops, the receivers had a pretty solid day. The group had 239 yards thanks, in part, to an electrifying 89-yard catch and run to set up the team's final touchdown of the day.

The tight ends caught the first SEC touchdowns of the season Saturday with Jacob August and Kyle Markway contributing to the scoring as well.

Offensive line: B

The group continues to be pretty solid. Today was a little inconsistent, giving up two sacks but protecting Bentley pretty well and paving the way for around 150 rushing yards.

Defensive line: F

This group couldn't get pressure almost at all to Feliepe Franks, picking up just two sacks and allowing Franks to sling the ball for 161 yards. They also struggled to get push and get off blocks on read options to stop the run game, being the first line of guys that allowed 367 rushing yards.

They also struggled to stop and stay assignment sound at times on the read option.

Linebackers: F

Playing without Bryson Allen-Williams, who's shifted a little between BUCK and linebacker, T.J. Brunson and Sherrod Greene couldn't fit the run as well as they needed to and missed a lot of tackles at the second level and slow getting to the flat that resulted in big plays for the Gators on the edges.

Secondary: F

Franks threw for 161 yards and the secondary, with running backs spending a lot of time in the defensive backfield, struggled to tackle all day and couldn't string together a lot of good plays in a row.

Special teams: B

Wil Tommie had five touchbacks, Joseph Charlton continues to have a probable All-SEC year averaging 43.5 yards per punt and Parker White drilled a 34-yard field goal. Deebo Samuel had a few questionable returns in terms of taking the ball out of the end zone but had 78 yards on kickoffs Saturday.

Another all-around solid performance for that unit.