For the first time since 2017 and just the fifth time in the last 10 seasons, the Gamecocks are ending their season with a win.

South Carolina walloped North Carolina 38-21 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Thursday behind Dakereon Joyner and a big defensive performance to pick up Shane Beamer's first bowl win in Columbia.

As the season ends, it's time for the final report card of the season to talk about just how good the Gamecocks were in the bowl game.