Grimes: Gamecocks 'closer to the top' after official visit
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLThis weekend wasn’t the first time four-star Reggie Grimes has seen what South Carolina had to offer, but this weekend felt a little different.Grimes, making his fi...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news