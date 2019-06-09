News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 12:26:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Grimes: Gamecocks 'closer to the top' after official visit

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLThis weekend wasn’t the first time four-star Reggie Grimes has seen what South Carolina had to offer, but this weekend felt a little different.Grimes, making his fi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}