Hall: It was a 'no brainer' to transfer to South Carolina

So, entering the transfer portal two years after two years at Appalachian State, when the Gamecocks came calling it was hard to pass up.

The right-handed pitcher—who has Gamecock fans abound on his mom’s side of the family—would attend South Carolina sporting evens as early as two or three years old and described it as his “dream school since I was a little kid.”

“It was kind of quick. I wanted to get it over with cause I’m supposed to go to the Cape and I wanted to have a decision,” Hall said. “I called them a couple times, we talked on the phone, went on the visit and once I went on the visit I was like, ‘I can’t see myself playing anywhere else but here.”

The recruitment process was a speedy one, sealed on a visit recently to the program and lead to his South Carolina commitment early this week.

Pitching coach Skylar Meade impressed him with his track record of developing pitchers and sold him—along with his lifelong affiliation to the program and the facilities—on coming and pitching in the SEC.

“They have the formula to breed elite pitchers, breed draft picks, breed good teams. The facilities are cool and all that, but I want to go somewhere I know I’m going to get better and develop,” Hall said. “That’s really what I saw when I went on the visit. We talked about pitching, all the developmental stuff. He showed and told me how I could get better and had the evidence to get better.”

The righty was sitting in the low 90s on his fastball, touching 95 at times, and hopes to get up 10 pounds before the season to 200 pounds.

Being in South Carolina’s weight room this fall, Hall thinks that will at least add a couple miles per hour to his fastball.

“It was a no-brainer,” he said. “I know when I get there I’ll be able to reach my potential in a college stadium.”

Hall was a Freshman All-American in 2020, the COVID-19 shortened season, with a 1.80 ERA in 20 innings with 21 strikeouts to 10 walks. This year Hall was used in a bevy of different ways, making 18 appearances with some as a starter, a long reliever and others as a closer.

He’d finish tossing 49.2 innings with a 3.99 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 23 walks with a .218 average against going 5-1 with three saves. In five starts, Hall had a 3.33 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 26 strikeouts to six walks.

“At the end of the day, once the season starts no matter what I’m doing—whether I’m starting, relieving, closing, whatever my role is as a pitcher—I just want to win. That’s my main focus,” Hall said.

“I’m going to fight; I’m going to be fierce. I’m going to be a competitor; I’m going to be focused. On the mound it’s the same thing. I’m going to get up there and I’m going to give it my all. I’m going to be going after every hitter.”

Hall will head up to pitch in the Cape Cod League this summer before enrolling at South Carolina with three years of eligibility left.

“South Carolina, it’s the SEC. Every hitter I face is going to be legit. Me doing that, I’m going to challenge myself. It’s more about me challenging myself,” Hall said. “I know I can pitch at that level and I know I can pitch in that conference. I mean I’ve always been the person to challenge myself.”