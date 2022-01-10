Highly productive portal WR Antwane Wells Jr. commits to South Carolina

South Carolina is adding one of the FCS's most productive pass-catchers to its receiving corps.

James Madison transfer portal wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. announced his commitment to the Gamecocks Monday via Instagram.

As a redshirt freshman this past season, the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder caught 83 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those numbers rank fourth (tied), third and first (tied), respectively, in all of FCS.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound playmaker also added Power 5 offers from Miami, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech after entering the transfer portal earlier this week.

Wells will join the South Carolina football program with three years to play and is expected to enroll for spring practice.

A Highland Springs graduate from Richmond, Va., Wells ranks third all-time at JMU in career receiving touchdowns (21), ninth in career receiving yards (1,853) and ninth in career receptions (116) in a little over a season and a half played.

Wells is the latest South Carolina addition from the transfer portal, joining Oklahoma transfers Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner and N.C. State defensive end Terrell Dawkins, who announced on Saturday. Devonni Reed also committed earlier Monday afternoon.