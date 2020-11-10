It's been the talk of Tuesday's media availability, with players—including Hill and Hilinski—talking about the competition.

Graduate transfer Collin Hill, who has started the first six games of this season, is battling with last year’s starter Ryan Hilinski and true freshman Luke Doty, who both saw limited action during the 48-3 drubbing Texas A&M put on the Gamecocks last week.

After back-to-back blowout losses for South Carolina, the quarterback position is once again up for grabs before Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

“Everybody’s getting reps at the QB1. Everyone knows Ryan is capable of doing it. Everybody can say Colin’s not capable of doing it but I know he’s capable of doing it. I’ve seen what he does in practice, I’ve seen some flashes in-game. I know Luke can do it. That’s one of the most athletic guys on the team. We just gotta get him in the right position at all times,” tight end Nick Muse said.

Also see: Recap from Will Muschamp's presser

“All three of them are good enough to do it, that’s the bad thing about that position, only one can play at a time. It depends on what coach (Mike) Bobo thinks and what coach Bobo thinks is what I’m going to listen to because he’s usually right.”

Hill’s less than spectacular performance against A&M, included completing less than 40 percent of his passes with two interceptions while averaging close to three yards per attempt.

Hilinski came in when the game was well in hand, completing four of his six passes for 34 yards while Doty threw one pass incomplete and ran the ball twice.

In his 11 starts last season, Hilinski completed just over 58 percent of his passes for 2,357 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. That was good for a passer rating close to 113, compared to Hill’s 116 rating through six games.

“As a competitor, you want to play but it’s a bottom-line business. Unfortunately, we’re 2-4 and so it’s like I’ve said all along, that’s not my decision to make, the only thing I can control is me and how I play, my preparation, my effort, my attitude, my focus, those things,” Hill said. “So I’m just going to continue to control what I can control and just let coach make those decisions. As a team, I think we’re going to be just fine.”

Also see: Insider notes on Saturday's snap count

Head coach Will Muschamp talked on Sunday about the offense needing a spark after a three-point performance.

“When I went in there Saturday, they were all excited and it was good to see smiles in that offense. I think that’s what we’ve got to get back to having, is having fun...I think we just gotta go back to having fun,” Hilinski said. ”I think when I step in that offense, I’m just going to be me, have fun, smile, make the guys have fun and realize it’s game and we gotta have fun and just do our best job that we can.”

The competition seems, based off what Muschamp said, to center on Hill and Hilinski with Doty coming in for his package of plays, regardless of who's starting.

“I think Luke’s getting a little less reps, one or two, but it’s just to focus on seeing what Ryan can do at the same time keeping Collin intact and keeping him in the offense just so he doesn’t fizz out. I think it’s mostly the older guys,” Muse said. “I think Luke is going to do what Luke does. If he gets put in there, he’s gonna make a play."

Also see: What went wrong against Texas A&M

Mid-season quarterback battles have the potential to cause a rift but Hill and Hilinski both say that isn’t an issue.

“Whoever’s in there we’re going to encourage them, we’re gonna help them out. Whether it’s me, whether it’s Ryan, whether it’s Luke, whoever it is, we’re gonna be ready to go.” Hill said.

Whoever starts Saturday against Ole Miss will have their hands full trying to keep up with the high-powered opposing offense, currently averaging 38 points per game, second in the SEC only to Alabama.