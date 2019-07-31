Urich didn’t have to think too long, and the answer was simple: yes.

As Urich finished up his redshirt freshman season playing in just one game with one passing attempt while backing up Jake Bentley, Muschamp asked him if the lanky quarterback would be open to a position change.

“That’s what’s best for the team,” Urich said. “It’s better than sitting on the sidelines.”

Now, the lanky in-state prospect will spend the majority of his time at receiver this year as Bentley enters his senior season and two freshman—redshirt Dakereon Joyner and Ryan Hilinski—battle it out for the backup spot.

He’ll help in the receiver rotation but will also be a key cog in the Gamecocks’ special teams plans, something he began to do near the end of last season and this move is a way for the coaches to get Urich on the field a little more than he had the previous two seasons.

“I didn't think it was very smart to have a guy that's big, smart, really good athlete that runs extremely well that possibly could be standing on the sidelines,” Muschamp said. “He helped us on special teams in the latter part of last season in a guy that, again, athletically needs to be on the field somewhere, and Jay was all for it.”

It was an easy decision for Urich, who wants to see the field as much as possible as he enters the final three years of his eligibility.

“I mean it goes back to the same sort of mindset to just help the team,” he said. “Now that’s going to be primarily receiver and special teams, so I’m going to put my all into it and continue to hone my craft.”

Urich said veteran receivers like Bryan Edwards and Randrecous Davis have been incredibly helpful in teaching him the position.

At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds Urich said he mirrors his game after a lot of other bigger receivers in the NFL and is listed as the tallest receiver on the roster, beating out OrTre Smith for that title by one inch.

He began working with the receivers more this spring—he caught nine passes for 130 yards in the spring game—and is trying to make the transition from throwing balls to catching them.

“Jay’s worked extremely hard this summer,” Muschamp said. “He’s not a natural catcher but he’s worked extremely hard on the jugs as far as catching the ball and running more routes. There’s nobody that’s going to work harder than Jay, I can assure you of that.”

The Gamecocks are losing their leading receiver in Deebo Samuel but return Edwards, who’s coming off a career-high in yards and touchdowns last season and three other receivers who caught at least 14 passes: Shi Smith (45), Josh Vann (18) and Kiel Pollard (14).

They also have a lot of young receivers, including Urich, they’re excited about entering year two in Bryan McClendon’s offense.

“Chad Terrell’s been a guy we’ve been excited about. Jay Urich is going to be part of the equation as well," Muschamp said." We have a lot of competition there; it’s going to be good for us. Then we have two young guys in Xavier Legette and Keveon Mullins and Tyquan will join us in August.”