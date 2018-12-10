That wasn't complete without a few standout individual performances, and below is a look at how some of the Gamecocks' best players graded out according to Pro Football Focus.

The Gamecocks had an up-and-down start to the season but finished the year playing arugably the best they had in three years under Will Muschamp.

For South Carolina's offense in its first year under Bryan McClendon, it was a tale of two halves.

Jake Bentley finished the second-highest graded Gamecock on offense (min. 150 snaps) with an overall grade of 75.9. His best performance came with an 85.5 overall grade in a 27-24 win over Tennessee.

Over the last six games of the season, Bentley's average grade was at 71.6.

Also see: Gamecock receiver commit seeing a chance to play early

The only Gamecock with a better grade with over 150 snaps was Deebo Samuel, who led the team with a grade of 84, the best season grade of his career. He topped out with a 81.2 grade against UT-Chattanooga and his SEC-best grade was 79.4 in a game against Florida.

Bryan Edwards also finished in the top five during the regular season with an overall grade of 72.8—his best individual grade was 79.7 against. Ole Miss—and he graded over a 70 in five games this season with only three games below 60.

Ty'Son Williams (71.2) was the team's highest-rated running back despite missing the last four games of the season with a broken hand. His best game game at Ole Miss where he posted an 83.2 overall grade.

Rico Dowdle (71.1) wasn't far behind him while also battling some injuries that limited him down the stretch. Dowdle's best game came at Vanderbilt in Week 3 when he finished with a 77.5 grade.

Also see: Big-time hoops prospect breaks down interest in South Carolina

The team's highest-grade offensive line starter was Zack Bailey, who finished his senior season with a 71 with his highest grade a 91.7 in the season opener against Coastal Carolina and his best against an SEC team a 79.2 against Tennessee.

Bailey's pass blocking grade finished at 81 with 10 games grading out above 70, six of those Bailey finished with at least an 80.

The other linemen didn't slip too much farther with Donell Stanley finishing 14th on the team (69.8 grade), Dennis Daley at 17th (68.8), Sadarius Hutcherson (No. 22, 65), Dylan Wonnum (No. 35, 59.9) and finishing up with Blake Camper, at 44th with a 54.5 overall grade.

A.J. Turner was 13th offensively with a 70.5, Shi Smith at No. 16 at 69.2 and Mon Denson 18th-best with a 67.4 grade. In nine snaps this year, Dakereon Joyner had an overall grade of 67 while Michael Scarnecchia had a 63.6 grade in 114 snaps.

Also see: Weekend official visitor recruiting scoop

Top 10 offensively graded Gamecocks

Deebo Samuel, 84.0 (652 snaps)

Malik Young, 80.2 (124 snaps)

Chandler Farrell, 77.6 (52 snaps)

Jordan Rhodes, 76.0 (18 snaps)

Jake Bentley, 75.9 (736 snaps)

Jovaughn Gwyn 75.6 (15 snaps)

Bryan Edwards, 72.8 (627)

Jay Urich 72.1 (three snaps)

Ty'Son Williams, 71.2 (161 snaps)

Rico Dowdle, 71.1 (324 snaps)