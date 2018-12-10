Ticker
South Carolina commit Keveon Mullins sees chance to play early

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon's message to wide receiver commit Keveon Mullins on his official visit this weekend was simple: be ready.

"Coach B-Mac said he's bringing me in because he thinks I can play from the jump and replace Deebo (Samuel)," Mullins said. "He thinks I can come in and play off the top."

Rivals.com
