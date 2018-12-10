South Carolina commit Keveon Mullins sees chance to play early
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon's message to wide receiver commit Keveon Mullins on his official visit this weekend was simple: be ready.
"Coach B-Mac said he's bringing me in because he thinks I can play from the jump and replace Deebo (Samuel)," Mullins said. "He thinks I can come in and play off the top."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news