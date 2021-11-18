How to watch: South Carolina vs. Auburn

The Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5 SEC) and Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on ESPN.

Week 12 is officially here as South Carolina looks to bounce back from last week's loss with the first of two home games to finish out the 2021 regular season.

There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes ESPN.

ESPN is also available on all the major streaming platforms, such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Mark Jones and Robert Griffin III will be in the booth and Quint Kessenich on the sidelines for the call.

Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.