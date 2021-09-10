How to watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina

Week 2 is officially here as South Carolina travels to East Carolina this Saturday for its first road game of the season.

The Gamecocks (1-0) and Pirates (0-1) are set to kick off at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

That makes for an easier viewing experience as ESPN2 is available on all the major satellite, cable and streaming services and usually as part of the basic package. Check your local listings for the specific channel.