GamecockCentral.com

Facing elimination, South Carolina used an offensive onslaught aided by a LT Tolbert grand slam to beat Arkansas 8-5 and force a winner-take-all game three Monday night with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to play in this moment,” Tolbert said. “That’s why I came to South Carolina and now we’re one game away.”

Tolbert’s grand slam was the first of back-to-back home runs the Gamecocks hit in the inning while clinging to a then one-run lead. They were able to hold on from there, getting another run on a wild pitch in the sixth.

The Gamecocks (37-25) were able to jump on starter Kacey Murphy, who’d given up five earned runs against South Carolina in 11.2 innings this season, tagging the lefty for four runs on six hits and drawing four walks.

They were sparked early by a Justin Row RBI single in the first inning before Arkansas tied it up in the third and Row un-tied the game with a solo shot, his seventh of the year.

The eight runs Sunday were the second most Arkansas had given up all year at home and ended the Razorbacks’ 13-game home winning streak, coming at the best time with the Gamecocks’ backs against the wall.

“I think it’s more of us just not wanting to die. It’s how we’ve been all year,” said Carlos Cortes, who finished Sunday 3-for-4. “I think that’s a product of us getting to (Murphy) quick and it piled on after that.”

Cody Morris, who turned in another vintage performance in the NCAA Tournament, held a vaunted Arkansas lineup in check the majority of the day.

He’d pitch five innings, allowing one run—unearned—and striking out four. He’d scatter four hits and pitch out of jams all day en route to his third-straight win.

Over his last four starts Morris (9-3, 3.26 ERA) is 3-0 with a 0.68 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

“He found that confidence and he found that poise you need to win big games. He’s been our best guy down the stretch,” Kingston said. “I’m real impressed for him. Last weekend in the regional against East Carolina he gave us that kind of outing and did the same today.”

Sawyer Bridges came in after that and pitched the final 3.1 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out four. He’d retire three of the last four batters he faced to pick up his fifth save of the year.

It was a little bit of a new experience for Sawyer this year, though. He’d pick up a new career-high in innings and surpassed three innings pitched for just the third time in his career.

His 54 pitches were also a season high for him, and he got the job done late, mouthing, “One More,” signifying how many more wins until they clinch a College World Series berth, to the Gamecock dugout after the game.

“He’s just a competitor. All these guys are,” Morris said. “He’s just got guts.”

Player of the game: Justin Row had two big hits, both scoring runs, as he'd keep the Gamecocks in front for the early part of the game before the big fifth inning.

Pivotal moment: After Graham Lawson gave up two runs and put two more runners on base, Sawyer Bridges came in and got the final out in the sixth inning. He finished throwing 3.1 innings and giving up one run, unearned.

Up next: Monday's game will start right now at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN with the winner going to Omaha for the College World Series. No starter has been named for South Carolina yet.