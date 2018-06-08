Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-08 12:22:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Myrtle Beach QB Luke Doty recaps latest Gamecocks visit

Wcbsw6qi4wz22tjalukp
Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central
Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) class of 2020 four-star quarterback Luke Doty has been to South Carolina countless times and the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was back at USC’s camp Thursday to work with quarterbacks ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}