South Carolina men’s basketball landed on the moon Tuesday night.

A long, itinerant, oftentimes questionable voyage produced its most groundbreaking result yet, a stunning 79-62 victory over No. 6 Kentucky at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina (16-3, 4-2 SEC) did not win a National Championship or even earn an NCAA Tournament bid in thrashing the Wildcats, but it did play out a basketball script more appropriate for a screenplay than anything of this reality.

You start the season with 15-3 after being picked last place in the conference. You get maybe the biggest brand in the sport coming into your building while you are riding that momentum, that one opponent which gets everyone’s attention regardless of record or ranking. Said blue blood happens to be having its own dominant season, the top-scoring team in the country.

The school proceeds to break its record for student ticket sales. There is enough buzz to attract everyone from former school president Harris Pastides to women’s basketball legend Aliyah Boston. Everything builds up to a fever pitch during warm-ups.

Then you back it all up by running the No. 6 team in the nation off the floor for the largest margin of victory over a top-10 team in program history.

“I think that’s exactly what I wanted it to look like,” Lamont Paris said post-game. “We did things that were reproducible. That was the biggest thing. I think the stuff that we did was reproducible; it was in our control, a lot of it.”

In some ways it is cliche, but Paris meant it very literally.

On Oct. 12, 2022 in his season-opening press conference in advance of his inaugural year leading the Gamecocks, he explained what was looking for. He spoke about defensive rules, offensive philosophies and his evaluations of success beyond wins and losses.

“As free as I have these guys play offensively, it's really opposite defensively,” Paris stressed 15 months ago. “There aren't a lot of decisions to be made defensively. Everyone knows why the breakdown occurred and how to get better."

Against Kentucky (14-4, 4-2 SEC), his pack line defense completely punched up. The Wildcats scored 31 points below their season average and had just four points in the final eight minutes of the first half as a boisterous home crowd and ferocious ball pressure squeezed John Calipari’s team out of its comfort zone.

Zachary Davis, the sophomore wing Paris praised specifically for his defense on Monday, harassed Kentucky’s guards all night. A cast of rotating bigs corralled Kentucky’s three 7-footers from wire-to-wire, never giving them an inch to breathe. Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso and Zvonimir Ivisic, fresh off a 23-point output against Georgia, scored nine total points on just seven shot attempts.

Josh Gray’s presence down low led a collection of Gamecock bigs who dominated the frontcourt.

“Coach Paris has always told me to be big,” Gray said. “I knew this game he was going to need it the most. They have three 7-footers, but they’re all freshmen. I got the experience factor, so in situations where the ball was swung to my side, I just ducked it in and got little to no resistance.”