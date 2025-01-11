South Carolina continues DL rebuild with Davonte Miles

South Carolina football continued rebuilding the area of its team it has to replace the most off the 2024 squad. The Gamecocks added former Bowling Green defensive lineman Davonte Miles in the transfer portal, their third defensive lineman of the portal cycle and 12th player overall.

Miles has two years of remaining eligibility after redshirting in 2022 and playing for Bowling Green in 2023 and 2024, appearing in 21 games over the past two seasons. He has a combined 26 tackles over the past two seaons, mostly playing at defensive tackle for the Falcons.

He joins former Texas A&M defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and former Missouri defensive end Jaylen Brown as the defensive line additions via the transfer portal.

*******************************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina football.