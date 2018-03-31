GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina is down three middle infielders to various injuries, but it’s hard to tell based on the lineup.

Usually, teams lose a lot at the plate when players go down in the field. However, the Gamecock lineup is still littered with experience, despite the injuries.

The Gamecocks can thank several versatile defenders for that. We’ve already seen the positional versatility of LT Tolbert, one of two Gamecocks to start every game this season. He has started games at first, second and shortstop this year, often moving in-game to accommodate other defensive substitutions

But Tolbert isn’t just a defensive specialist, as the junior leads the Gamecocks with a .346 batting average. Despite playing consistently at three different positions, Tolbert has just two errors on the season.

It came as a surprise to some when Mark Kingston mentioned in February that Chris Cullen was playing some first base. He’s split time behind the plate with Hunter Taylor while working at first to stay in the lineup.

“Our mindset before the game was ‘players play,’” Kingston said. “All players can play everywhere, that’s how we have to approach this thing. We had a catcher playing third, we had a third baseman playing second, LT (Tolbert) has played all over the field and I think that speaks to the unselfishness of this team right now. To me, that’s a very important trait for a program, you have to have players that are unselfish.”

Saturday, he became the first Gamecock not named Jonah Bride to start at third base since D.C. Arendas in the 2016 NCAA Regionals. Cullen played well in the field, making several smooth plays, including the start of a 5-4-3 double play in the third inning.

"I took some reps over there this week, during practices and pregame, just to get comfortable and field some ground balls," Cullen said. "Unfortunately we had some injuries this weekend. I just stepped up and did what I can."

The player making the turn on that play was Bride, who started his first career game away from third. Bride has been a model of consistency, starting every game of his career at South Carolina, minus that 2016 Regional game against Rhode Island, a game for which he was suspended.

Later in the game, South Carolina pinch hit shortstop Madison Stokes for outfielder Danny Blair. Stokes, who is still not 100 percent with a hamstring injury, was only able to pinch hit because Kingston trusted freshman outfielder Kyle Jacobsen.

But Jacobsen, brought in for his glove, was forced into action at the plate. Previously 2-22 on the season, Jacobsen singled through the left side and took third on a steal and wild pitch, eventually scoring the winning run on a Jacob Olson double.

Ultimately, injuries are difficult to overcome. But having players that can play a number of different positions helps limit the effects of those injuries. It’s unlikely we’ll see the Gamecocks lineup in similar fashion to Saturday, but under present circumstances, Kingston’s choices paid off with a sweep.