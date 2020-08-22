South Carolina finished up their first week of practice with a scrimmage-type practice Saturday afternoon.

"We got a lot of scrimmage snaps with the coaches getting off the field for day four," said head coach Will Muschamp following the work out. "There are a lot of things to correct - we were a little sloppy at times. Again, we're much further along than we've ever been at this point from a scheme standpoint. But there were some real good things as well. So we'll continue to let the players play, get (the coaches) off the field and continue to progress the team."

View the photos from the two-hour workout.