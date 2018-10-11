The South Carolina Gamecocks will be without one of their running backs this weekend taking on Texas A&M.

A.J. Turner will miss Saturday's game with a concussion, Will Muschamp announced on his weekly call-in show.

Turner left last weekend's game against Missouri early with that concussion and has not been cleared to play after not clearing concussion protocol.

Other than that, the Gamecocks don't have many other major injuries.

DJ Wonnum and JT Ibe are expected out this week and back after the team's bye week and Eldridge Thompson had what Muschamp called a "success" of a surgery on his shoulder. Thompson will miss the rest of the season.

Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards both practiced all week, Muschamp said.

