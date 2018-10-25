Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson confirmed Thursday night on the coaches' weekly call-in show that the junior pass rusher will return to the field this Saturday against Tennessee.

It's official: D.J. Wonnum will make his return after a month off due to injury.

"He's going to be back this week, and we're really excited to get him on the field to coupled up with Bryson Allen-Williams to get our pass rush improved."

Wonnum's missed the last five games with ligament damage in his ankle that's taken a while to heal.

He returned to practice this week and is working back to getting where he was when he left injured in the team's season opener.

Robinson also said there won't be a governor on how many plays he'll go Saturday.

"As many as he can give," Robinson said. "He'll raise his hand if he gets tired, but if he doesn't raise his hand we'll let him play."

In terms of other injuries, offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon said the team's about as healthy as its been since the season started. The bye week helped get a lot of bumps and bruises healed, including Jake Bentley and his knee.

K.C. Crosby, who has a broken finger in five places, is working on whittling his club down to something smaller that is able to let him catch more passes.

Nick Harvey (concussion) and J.T. Ibe (knee) will be out this weekend.

OrTre Smith and Eldridge Thompson are out for the year. Smith had a procedure on his subluxing kneecap and Thompson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Vanderbilt and had surgery to end his season.

