South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night during his weekly call-in show that starting defensive back Israel Mukuamu is a game-time decision for Saturday afternoon's matchup with Auburn.

"Israel had a groin (injury) the Tennessee week and he came out and he practiced a good portion the week we were preparing for Florida," Muschamp said. "He got out in the Vanderbilt game and felt it pull a little bit. He has practiced this week but it will be a game-time decision on him."

Muschamp also said that WILL/DIME linebacker Jahmar Brown practiced today and will make his season debut on Saturday against Auburn.

Defensive tackle Keir Thomas and safety Jaylin Dickerson will also play on Saturday after missing the Vanderbilt game, Muschamp said.

As far as any potential COVID-related issues, Muschamp said "so far so good with where we are right now."