Shane Beamer receives raise, contract extension

A nine-win season, and now a contract extension.

The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees officially approved a contract extension for head football coach Shane Beamer on Friday morning, his second extension in three years. The new contract runs through Dec. 31, 2030 and will pay him $8,125,000 to start, with an increase of $100,000 in every year following 2025, eventually taking the contract out to $8,625,000 in 2030. This is a raise of 27.4 percent from the $6,375,000 he made during the 2025 campaign.

Beamer is 29-22 in four years at the helm and is coming off his best season as head coach, a 9-4 campaign which included a six-game winning streak to end the regular season.

If the university terminates the contract without cause, the buyout details are exactly the same as his previous contract, meaning the school would owe him 65 percent of the remaining money on the deal.

On the other hand if Beamer terminates the contract to leave for another job, he would owe $5 million if he does so in 2025, with that number dropping by $1 million in every following year.

Performance incentives are the same as the previous contract, netting Beamer the highest final total out of $300,000 for a College Football Playoff appearance, $500,000 for a spot in the quarterfinals and an additional quarter of a million dollars for every further progression.

This comes just over a month after Beamer’s assistant coaches all received raises for the 2025 season, an increase of the assistant coaching pool to $8,690,000, a 23.7 percent increase from what the school paid football assistants during the 2024 season.

Beamer will address the crowd at haltime of Saturday's home men's basketball game against Mississippi State, joined by the newcomers on his 2025 roster.

