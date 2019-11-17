SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will get Bryan Edwards back in two weeks, Will Muschamp announced Saturday night.

The senior receiver who leads the by a long shot in yards, receptions and touchdowns missed the game against Texas A&M, a 30-6 loss, with a lingering knee injury but should be ready to go after the bye week.

“Bryan practiced this week he swelled up on Thursday and Friday did not feel good about it," Muschamp said. "We wanted to give it some time and get him fitted for a new brace. He’ll be ready in time for Clemson. We’re not going to risk his health in that situation.”

Edwards sprained his MCL and missed a good chunk of time against App State last week but returned in the second half.



He traveled to College Station but was in street clothes for the game and didn't dress out.

After breaking school records for career yards, receptions and games with a catch, Edwards is two touchdowns away from setting that record as well.

He'll have that chance Nov. 30 against Clemson.

But outside of him, Muschamp wasn't sure about anyone else who was injured against the Aggies.

Xavier Legette left the game in the fourth quarter after a long kickoff return and didn't return. Muschamp said he wasn't sure what the injury was postgame.

He also didn't know the severity of Dakereon Joyner's injury, either as the quarterback left after taking a helmet to the head late in the game.

The redshirt freshman was visibly woozy walking off the field, and didn't return.

That hit was one of two targeting calls overturned in favor of Texas A&M while TJ Brunson was ejected in the first quarter after a hit on Kellen Mond.

“Two of our guys got whacked," he said of the officiating. "It’s beyond me guys. I’m done with it.”

Spencer Eason-Riddle also went down with a knee injury but Muschamp said he's still waiting to see the severity of it.