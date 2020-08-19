Wright took the time to talk with GamecockCentral this weekend about his big few months and what he's doing now to help recruit players to South Carolina.

The 2021 point guard commit is near the end of a phenomenal summer on the AAU circuit and is turning heads by a lot of analysts and coaches, including this weekend at Phenom Hoops Summer Havoc where he put up 31 points in a game.

When South Carolina offered and landed a commitment from Jacobi Wright this May, it looks like it came at the right time for the Gamecocks.

GC: You've had a few big tournaments the last few weeks, what this summer's been like for you?

JW: “It’s been good for me. I just get to prove how good I think I am, compete against good competition and guys ranked higher than me. It’s motivated me through. Committing to South Carolina, it puts a target on my back...It helped me play to my full potential.”

GC: Where would you say your game is right now?

JW: “Honestly I feel like I’ve played well. I’ve been very consistent, and that’s a big thing for me: play good and do it often, don’t take any games off. I feel like that’s carried me along the way.”

GC: Where have you seen the most growth in your game since the end of your junior season?

JW: “Probably the most growth I’ve seen is with coach Jeff McInnis. He puts a lot of energy into me and not to take plays off. Defensively, I’ve been playing a lot harder and it leads to me getting more rebounds, boxing out, diving on the floor. It’s all the small things.”

GC: You mentioned defense and South Carolina has a reputation as a good defensive program. Do you think you're at that level right now?

JW: “I don’t want to say I’m at that level yet. I feel like I’ve taken a big step forward this summer. When I get there it’s going to be harder, but I think I took a step in the right direction with my defense. It’s things like on-ball defense, off-ball defense, staying with my man, talking louder and communicating while finishing plays with rebounds. I feel like I’m getting there.”

GC: What are some of your goals heading into your senior season at Legacy?

JW: “My goal is just to lead. We have a lot of talent coming in and as a point guard I have to make sure everyone’s playing together. the biggest thing is winning games. as long as we’re winning, I’m fine with everything I have to do to help my team win.”

GC: Now that you're committed, do you take on the role as a recruiter?

“I talk to the assistants a lot about who they’re recruiting. We do a lot of communicating on who we think we’re going to need, who’s going to leave and seniors leaving. Whoever they tell me they like and they offer I talk to. I’ve been talking to De’Ante Green, (Jazian) Gortman a little bit and we’re trying to get that big man from Connecticut (Donovan Clingan). So I’ve been talking to those guys.”

GC: When you talk to these guys, what's your recruiting pitch for South Carolina?

“Really I pitch coaching a lot. Our coaches are going to be hard on you. If you want to get better—that’s how I took it—coaches that get on you a lot are really going to help you out. you don’t want to go somewhere where you can go and mess up and keep messing up. That’s one thing, and then the level of an SEC, Power 5 conference. You’re playing against some of the best teams in the country: Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee. It’s stuff like that.”