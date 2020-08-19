In this feature, GamecockCentral.com combs through the recently-released Rivals250 rankings for 2022 and gives subscribers a look at which prospects carry offers from the Gamecock football program, plus where things stand with several key players.

The list includes a mix of in-state and out-of-state players at multiple positions, many that will be top targets for Will Muschamp and his staff going forward.

Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider!