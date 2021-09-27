Viera (Fla.) class of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Jamari Lyons is closing in on an Oct. 6 commitment announcement, but the long-time South Carolina target was in Columbia this weekend for one final official visit before his big decision day.

Lyons, who first took an unofficial to South Carolina over the summer, has been a major priority for Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey.

He was hosted on his trip by defensive tackle Alex "Boogie" Huntley.