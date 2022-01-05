Josh Vann announces return to South Carolina

South Carolina's top wide receiver is coming back to school for another season.

Senior receiver Josh Vann announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he's returning to South Carolina for another season by taking advantage of the extra year the NCAA provided to all players due to COVID.

Under the tutelage of receivers coach Justin Stepp, Vann put together his best season yet, leading the Gamecocks with 43 receptions for a team-high 679 yards and five touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Vann has a career 90 receptions for 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns.

Vann's return should be massive for an offense that saw Jaheim Bell emerge this season and will add Oklahoma transfers QB Spencer Rattler and TE Austin Stogner.

Earlier this week, the Carolina defense saw the return of EDGE Jordan Strachan, S R.J. Roderick, LB Brad Johnson and Zacch Pickens.