South Carolina picked up a commitment this week from junior college shortstop Michael Robinson, who picked the Gamecocks over a handful of other high-major schools.

The Gamecock baseball staff never stops recruiting, and this year it paid off with a later addition to the 2020 class.

“The thing that put South Carolina over the top was the competition level they play at and how good they’ve been in recent years, how nice the facilities are, how good the coaches are and honestly how good the other players are I’ll be playing with and against,” Robinson told GamecockCentral.



Skylar Meade was the assistant to reach out to Robinson from South Carolina’s staff and helped build a relationship that ultimately got Robinson to commit.

Growing up in Elizabethton, Tennessee, he was used to seeing a lot of Tennessee Volunteer gear but ended up heading to another school in the Southeast.

“The first impression I have of South Carolina is first class. I’ve been to one home baseball game at South Carolina,” he said. “It’s just the atmosphere there is incredible. Growing up in Tennessee, Knoxville is about two hours away from me so everything is University of Tennessee there. South Carolina just won, man. They’re so good at every sport and so classy. It’s just great.”

With his commitment, the Gamecocks are getting a long, athletic shortstop listed at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds who can hit for average and play stellar defense as well.

In his last full season in 2019, he hit .339/.414/.489 with five homers and 52 RBI to just 22 strikeouts in 186 at-bats.

This season at Walters State, before things were shutdown due to Coronavirus, he was slashing .309/.418/.364 with eight RBI.

“My defense at shortstop, I’m really confident in my defense and I have confidence in my hitting,” he said. “I know I can hit and I know I can play the field. My defense is probably my biggest strength I would say.”

Entering the fall, he’ll be battling with a few infielders for the starting shortstop spot, which could include George Callil if he returns for his senior season and Braylen Wimmer among other guys in the 2020 class.

He’s working now on facing live pitching this summer before arriving on campus at some point hopefully in August to get ready for SEC baseball.

“The level of competition is just so good,” he said. “At Walters State the level of competition was good too but at South Carolina and the SEC everyone is going to be at the top of their level. I just hope I’m going to be up there with them.”