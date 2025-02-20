Kennard Named the 2024 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Winner

Greenville, SC, February 20, 2025—The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) proudly announces Kyle Kennard as the winner of the 2024 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy. This trophy is awarded to the state of South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate football player each season. Kennard’s storied collegiate career produced one of the best player performances in Gamecock football history, naming him the winner of this distinguished trophy. Kennard will be presented with this honor by Ellison Kibler Merrill Lynch during the 12th Annual SCFHOF Enshrinement at Hotel Hartness on April 17, 2025.

Kyle Kennard made an immediate impact at the University of South Carolina when he transferred from Georgia Tech, becoming the school’s first-ever Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner. He was a dominant force on defense, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors and the first-team All-America recognition from multiple outlets. Starting all 12 regular season games, he recorded 28 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks – leading the SEC in both categories while also forcing three fumbles and recovering two. He had a season-high seven tackles against Alabama, which included 3.0 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, solidifying his status as one of the nation’s top defenders.

Kyle Kennard’s remarkable performance throughout the 2024 season embodies the excellence the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy represents, cementing his legacy in Gamecock history. As he prepares for the next chapter of his football career, SCFHOF proudly recognizes his achievements and contributions to the sport here in South Carolina.

Mr. Kennard is represented by McRae Sports Group and is confirmed to participate in the NFL Combine later in February and the NFL Draft April 24-26th.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, named after Heisman Trophy winners Felix “Doc” Blanchard and George Rogers, was established to honor the state of South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate football player each season.

About: The SCFHOF is a 501(c)(3) “For Impact” organization. Our mission is to honor South Carolina football leaders and provide a bridge for South Carolina students to be in the Top 10 nationally in college and career readiness by December 31, 2030 (ranked 43rd nationally in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report). SCFHOF recognizes, celebrates, and encourages excellence through all of our programs! The SCFHOF invites you to play your role in this worthwhile legacy. Give today at scfootballhof.org. #SCTop10N2030