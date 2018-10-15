Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 11:33:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Kick off time announced for Gamecocks game against Tennessee

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Hspupqm1lwzfsehiangc
Photo by C.J. Driggers

In one of the Gamecocks' last chances for a night game at Williams-Brice, they finally got it.

South Carolina's game against Tennessee on Oct. 27 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the program announced Monday.

Also see: Shiloh Sanders raves about Gamecock visit

This is the first night game at Williams-Brice this season with the first—a scheduled 7:30 p.m. kick against Marshall—was cancelled due to a hurricane.

It's the second straight time the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) will host the Volunteers for a night game at home with the 2016 matchup kicking off under the lights two years ago.

Last year's game in Knoxville kicked off at noon.

Also see: What Muschamp said in his teleconference about run game, bye week

South Carolina is coming off a three-point loss to Texas A&M last week while Tennessee is riding high after upsetting No. 21 Auburn on the road Saturday.

Before coming to Columbia the Volunteers will host No. 1 Alabama this weekend with the Gamecocks on a bye week.

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}