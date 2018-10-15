In one of the Gamecocks' last chances for a night game at Williams-Brice, they finally got it.

South Carolina's game against Tennessee on Oct. 27 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the program announced Monday.

This is the first night game at Williams-Brice this season with the first—a scheduled 7:30 p.m. kick against Marshall—was cancelled due to a hurricane.

It's the second straight time the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) will host the Volunteers for a night game at home with the 2016 matchup kicking off under the lights two years ago.

Last year's game in Knoxville kicked off at noon.

South Carolina is coming off a three-point loss to Texas A&M last week while Tennessee is riding high after upsetting No. 21 Auburn on the road Saturday.

Before coming to Columbia the Volunteers will host No. 1 Alabama this weekend with the Gamecocks on a bye week.

