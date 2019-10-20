"I think the reason you play these is just to see guys in different spots, to see who handles playing a different team, and the added pressure to that, compared to an intersquad game, so we saw a lot," Kingston said. "And you don't overreact either way, good or bad, it's one day, it's one game. It's kind of like a split-squad game in spring training, but what we did see is some guys that do have the ability to play at this level."

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston saw plenty on the field to like during the Gamecocks' 12-inning, 10-6 scrimmage win over Georgia Tech Sunday afternoon at Founders Park.

While the game was played with a loose interpretation of the rules -- the Gamecocks batted with two designated hitters -- and players subbing in and out of the game, Kingston liked the way his team competed and battled.



South Carolina entered the ninth inning of the game clinging to a 3-2 lead, but allowed three runs in the top of the inning as Georgia Tech staked a 5-3 edge.

But the Gamecocks fired back in the bottom of the inning. Anthony Amicangelo's two-out RBI single on a hit-and-run plated one run before Shane Shifflett scored on a wild pitch to knot it up, 5-5.

The big blast came two batters later when Wes Clarke, the starter today at first base where there's an ongoing battle, smashed a three-run homer to dead center to put the Gamecocks up 8-5 in what would have been a walk-off in a regular game.

"We were working on battling with two strikes," Kingston said. "I thought we did a good job of that. Part of that is approach, part of that is you have guys that can do it. So, the ninth-inning you have the two big at-bats from the two new veteran guys Amicangelo and (Bryant) Bowen, both fought a ball through the hole, we had guys in motion there, and that led to the big homer. If you can put the ball in play you give yourself a chance."

The scrimmage continued for three more innings with Georgia Tech adding a run in the 10th and the Gamecocks tacking on two more with a solo home run from freshman Colin Burgess in the 10th and a sacrifice fly from Noah Campbell in the 11th.

Freshman third baseman Brennan Milone reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. Amicangelo and Bowen also had two hits as the three newcomers were the only Gamecocks with multi-hit games.

South Carolina worked 11 different pitchers with all except Brannon Jordan spending exactly one inning on the mound. Jordan pitched two perfect innings and struck out four.



"What I was most pleased with was our pitchers made a drastic improvement from the first time we pitched against N.C. State to here," Kingston said. "We've emphasized working fast, attacking the strike zone, not wasting pitches and I thought they did a better job of that today."