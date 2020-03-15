The Gamecocks’ season is over, ending prematurely as the NCAA canceled and NIT, a tournament South Carolina would be in this year.

Because of the cancelations, it means the team’s season is over and players have decisions to make about their next steps.

Arguably the biggest will come from AJ Lawson, who will have to decide whether or not to put his name into the NBA Draft pool.

“To be honest, I have no clue,” Lawson told GamecockCentral. “I haven’t even talked about it with my parents or the coaches or anything like that.”

Players have until April 26 to decide whether to put their names into the draft pool and, if they do can work out and go through the evaluation process with NBA teams.

They then have until June 15 at 5 p.m. to withdraw from the pool if they choose to and return to school.

Frank Martin said he hasn’t talked with Lawson or his family at all about the looming draft decision, saying conversations like that between players doesn’t happen during the season.

“He’s been all wrapped up in helping us win games. His family is unbelievable when it comes to that. They’re awesome,” Martin said. “My whole opinion with him, Sindarius (Thornwell) or PJ (Dozier) is don’t worry about April in January or February. Worry about April when April gets here. If this is the end for this season, then those are conversations that will start.”

Lawson, speaking at the SEC Tournament Wednesday told GamecockCentral he “hadn’t decided anything” a little over a month before he has to decide. He tested the waters last year before ultimately returning for his sophomore year.



Entering the season, he was projected as a late first round pick and isn’t listed in ESPN’s recent mock draft as of Feb. 16.

He’s started all 31 games in a largely up and down year, averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He finished his year shooting 41.4 percent from the field, 33.9 percent from three and 72.4 percent from the line.

“Individually, this was a learning thing for me. I have to stay confident through every game,” Lawson said. “I feel like this year what I did well was shooting. Then what I struggled with was being consistent.”