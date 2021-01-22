GamecockCentral - Lindsey, Adkins contracts approved by BOT

South Carolina's latest round of coaching contracts have officially been approved by South Carolina's Board of Trustees.

The board officially approved the contracts of defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey and offensive line coach Greg Adkins, both inking for two-year deals that keep tether them to South Carolina through 2022.

Lindsey is set to make $350,000 annually with Adkins to make $550,000. The latest round of approvals completes Shane Beamer's on field staff.

Current contract details

Shane Beamer, head coach: 5-year, $2.75 million

Marcus Satterfield, quarterbacks/offensive coordinator: 2-year, $900,000

Greg Adkins, offensive line coach: 2-year, $550,000

Des Kitchings, running backs: 2-year, $420,000

Justin Stepp, wide receivers: 2-year, $460,000

Erik Kimrey, tight ends: 2-year, $200,000

Clayton White, defensive coordinator: 3-year, $900,000

Jimmy Lindsey, defensive line: 2-year, $350,000

Mike Peterson, outside linebackers: 2-year, $420,000

Torrian Gray, defensive backs: 3-year, $350,000 year one

Pete Lembo, AHC/special teams: 3-year, $450,000

Luke Day, strength and conditioning: 2-year, $400,000

