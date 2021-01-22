GamecockCentral - Lindsey, Adkins contracts approved by BOT

Lindsey, Adkins contracts approved by BOT
South Carolina's latest round of coaching contracts have officially been approved by South Carolina's Board of Trustees.
The board officially approved the contracts of defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey and offensive line coach Greg Adkins, both inking for two-year deals that keep tether them to South Carolina through 2022.
Lindsey is set to make $350,000 annually with Adkins to make $550,000. The latest round of approvals completes Shane Beamer's on field staff.
Current contract details
Shane Beamer, head coach: 5-year, $2.75 million
Marcus Satterfield, quarterbacks/offensive coordinator: 2-year, $900,000
Greg Adkins, offensive line coach: 2-year, $550,000
Des Kitchings, running backs: 2-year, $420,000
Justin Stepp, wide receivers: 2-year, $460,000
Erik Kimrey, tight ends: 2-year, $200,000
Clayton White, defensive coordinator: 3-year, $900,000
Jimmy Lindsey, defensive line: 2-year, $350,000
Mike Peterson, outside linebackers: 2-year, $420,000
Torrian Gray, defensive backs: 3-year, $350,000 year one
Pete Lembo, AHC/special teams: 3-year, $450,000
Luke Day, strength and conditioning: 2-year, $400,000
Who's ready for baseball season? Now in stock at Gamecock Traditions, 2021 Under Armour On-Field Gamecock Baseball Hats!