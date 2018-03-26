GamecockCentral.com

The recruiting process is just starting for Gilbert (S.C.) class of 2020 quarterback Josh Strickland, but with a 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame and impressive film, it's probably only a matter of time before other programs get involved.

At this point, South Carolina and Georgia State have already expressed interest and on Friday Strickland made the short drive over to Columbia to take in the Gamecocks' practice.

"I liked how the practice was real upbeat and fast paced and they keep everyone involved and keep everyone moving around," Strickland said. "You're not stuck doing one drill for too long. The coaches were really intense for the whole practice and that translated over to the players."

While in town, Strickland spoke with quarterbacks coach Dan Werner, who wants him to return to camp this summer.

"I did pay attention to the offense and they looked like they were doing some of the things we do at Gilbert," he said. "I've always grew up liking the Gamecocks. They have a lot of notable alumni that I've enjoyed watching. I think they have a great coaching staff and a great program. They're really on the rise and Coach Muschamp has them moving up."

Strickland has also already visited Georgia State and plans a return trip to Atlanta on April 6-7 for the spring game.

"It's kind of a new program and they're getting a lot of good recruits there," Strickland said. "Their stadium is really nice, the one they really moved into this season. They're building all new facilities. They have a top-notch locker room and they're building a new weight room. They're having their dorms in the stadium, so everything will be right there for you if you're a football player."

Former Lexington High coach Josh Stepp is recruiting Strickland for the Panthers.

"I think he's a great coach," Strickland said. "He came from Lexington High School competing for a state championship, so obvious he knew the area and that's the connection there. He's a great coach. He's a really cool guy, down to earth, and easy to talk to."

Strickland says he's open to all schools that are interested in him.