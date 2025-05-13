Start time set for South Carolina football's season opener

One piece of the football schedule is set.

South Carolina football already knew it would face Virgnia Tech in a Sunday game for its season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but the time is in. According to ESPN's Brett McMurphy, the game on Sunday, Aug.30 is set for 3 p.m. EDT with ESPN handling the broadcast.

This will be the 21st all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and Hokies, but the first one snce 1991. The match-up will pit Shane Beamer against the school his dad Frank became a legend at, and also be the second time in three years the Gamecocks have opened the season with an ACC opponent on a neutral field.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 6-7 season under third-year head coach Brent Pry, but the Hokies were 0-5 in one-score games.

South Carolina's home opener is set for week two against South Carolina State, with the SEC opener coming the following Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium against Vanderbilt.

