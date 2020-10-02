Saturday, two longtime coaches in the SEC line up again for the latest in a long line of matchups over the last six years.

When Will Muschamp coaches against Dan Mullen Saturday in the Swamp, it'll be the fifth time in the last six years the two have coached against each other.

Both have different styles—Mullen the offensive minded coach while Muschamp the hardcore defensive mind—and to understand what to expect Saturday at noon, it's important to look at the history between the two.