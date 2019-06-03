"It was just a great chance to hangout with some of the top priority guys and guys that have already committed. It was a really good time, very relaxed and laid back," Doty said. "We went to Muschamp’s house and did a bunch of fun stuff. There was no stress at all and it was a great time for everybody."

Doty and his family were in Columbia for his official visit, along with several of his future teammates and potential future teammates who Doty was working hard to join him in Columbia.

Gamecocks quarterback commit Luke Doty has been on South Carolina's campus many times before, but this weekend was a little different.

"We had so many guys that were already committed and were around guys that weren’t committed but maybe very close to doing so," Doty said. "Just having everyone around at the same time, it really started building a brotherhood we’re going to have when we get here. It’s good we already started getting to that point and when we get here it’s second nature."

Doty added that he believes the trip was helpful with the uncommitted prospects on campus.

"This was just a great chance to hang out with some of the top priority guys and guys that have already committed," Doty said. "It's really cool to see (the uncommitted guys), especially at like the very end of the day, at dinner when we've done everything, it's pretty cool to see their face light up as they kind of see what it's all about. I know it makes me feel good that they're comfortable and they're having a good time as well. That's really what its all about."

Doty, who was hosted on his visit by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, continues to share a strong bond with the Carolina coaching staff.

"It's always the same message and it means more to me and my family every single time, just how special we are to the program, and just how invested they are into us," Doty said. "It just makes us feel a lot better. It's definitely pretty cool to get around those coaches and get to have pretty relaxed conversations with them, already being committed. There's not the recruiting spiel, there's not any sort of thing like that. It's more just getting down to business, getting to know you."

On the football side of things, Doty says a meeting with quarterbacks coach Dan Werner especially caught his attention.

"Me and Coach Werner, we went in the quarterback room and talked ball for about 30-45 minutes and that was really cool to just sort of sit down with him and pick his brain a little bit and him to show me some things they they do," Doty said. "We talked through it a little bit and it made me really excited to get here in the spring."

Doty will be back in Columbia on Friday as he works out at the Gamecocks' camp alongside fellow commits Michael Wyman and Da'Qon Stewart.

"I think Tank might come down too. But I know both of those guys will be there for sure," Doty said. "I threw with Da'Qon at The Opening Regional. There was obviously some connection there already and I'm excited to get to throw with him a little bit more, get to throw with Mike, and see what they're all about. It will be fun."