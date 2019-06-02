SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Hutchinson (Kan) CC junior college offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine committed to South Carolina Sunday as he completed his official visit.

The 6-foot-7, 339-pound prospect was recruited to Carolina by offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

Turnetine chooses the Gamecocks over offers from Arizona, Houston, Missouri, TCU and West Virginia.

Turnetine is the eighth commitment to Carolina's 2020 class. He has not yet been ranked by Rivals.com.