Lamont Paris has his fourth addition in the transfer portal, and it’s the biggest one yet.

Wofford star B.J. Mack announced he will be committing to South Carolina, staying in the Palmetto state after also having Arkansas, Alabama, LSU and Iowa listed as his final five schools.

Mack is a 6-foot-8 forward from Charlotte who averaged 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Terriers last season. Across four seasons with Wofford he started 69 games and played in 85, averaging 14.1 points per game across those. In his junior season he was named a Second Team All-Southern Conference player, and he put together an even better senior season to become a First Team All-Southern Conference player before entering his name in the transfer portal for his lone remaining year of eligibility.

Mack helps fill in a South Carolina frontcourt that was often overmatched last year, and will join returning 7-foot-0 center Josh Gray and the 6-foot-8 CItadel transfer Stephen Clark to help give Paris some size he has desperately needed.

In addition to Mack and Clark, Paris has also added two others to his roster. Three-point sharpshooter Myles Stute transferred from Vanderbilt and former Minnesota guard Ta’Lon Cooper will also be joining the program. That quartet will join incoming freshmen Collin Murray-Boyles and Arden Conyers to make six new players on next season’s roster.

The Gamecocks currently have 12 scholarship players on the 2023-24 roster, one under the limit.

****************************************************************************************

For all the latest updates on South Carolina’s transfer portal dealings and how the roster is shaping up, subscribe to the insider's forum.



