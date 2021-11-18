MBB: Five Things to Watch - UAB

The school records for three-pointers made and attempted in a season belong to Jamel Bradley in 2002, when he went 117-294 (39.8%). He averaged 7.9 three-point attempts per game (and 3.2 makes). It’s early, but Stevenson is averaging 8.3 attempts per game (and a lot less than 3.2 makes).

“I don’t say anything to him. He works at it. If he didn’t work at it, then I’d be telling him not to shoot. He’s really good defensively and he understands our structure,” Martin said. “I’m not worried about shot-making for him.”

Erik Stevenson has been the worst offender from behind the arc. He is 2-25, including 0-10 against Princeton. That comes out to … 8%. Frank Martin isn’t going to tell Stevenson to stop shooting, though.

The Gamecocks were a decent 9-27 against Western Kentucky, which isn’t great but is good enough to win. Can the Gamecocks continue to win shooting under 35%? That’s the challenge right now.

South Carolina is shooting just 23.6% (17-72) from three so far this season. That includes a dismal 4-26 against Princeton that included 17 straight misses. South Carolina shot itself out of the game, and then with three late makes almost shot itself back into the game.

3. Free Throws

In each of South Carolina’s wins the Gamecocks made 14 free throws (14-21 against Upstate, 14-18 against Western Kentucky). In the loss to Princeton, they only attempted 14, making eight (57.1%) for the double whammy of few attempts and poor percentage, something that has plagued South Carolina in recent seasons. Contrary to what a certain former Western Kentucky coach insisted, free throws do matter. Martin is not happy with the number of attempts, especially from his power forwards (more on that below), but he also needs players to actually make their shots. Wildens Leveque has attempted a team-high 15 free throws, but has only made six.

“He’s got to make his free throws,” Martin said. “He’s been shooting at like 82% clip in all the free throws we have them shoot in practice during the week. And for whatever reason the game’s are going on now and he’s 6-15.”

4. Getting Better at the Four

Martin said repeatedly Monday that South Carolina has to play better at the four. He blamed the loss to Princeton on poor power forward play, and when asked for the one area the Gamecocks need to get better, he said, “Our play at the four has to be better, offensively and defensively, both.”

Josh Gray has started all three games at the four, and he’s a little out of position. Martin is willing to give up some quickness on defense in exchange for muscle and inside scoring on offense, but Gray hasn’t been able to do enough offensively to offset his defense.

“We’re not getting paint scoring, we’re not getting blocked shots, we’re not getting enough rebounds,” Martin said. “If we’re going to grow with defensive mistakes, we have to get some of those other plays.”

AJ Wilson, a 6-7 shot-blocker, is expected to return Thursday. Wilson, a fifth-year transfer from George Mason, missed the first three games with a back strain and then a death in the family, forcing Gray into the lineup.

“AJ will give us the opportunity to play more to what I envision our team to be,” Martin said. “There’s a reason why he’s a grad transfer and the other guys are freshmen.”

5. Scouting the Blazers

UAB is coached by former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy, Martin’s longtime friend. In its first three games, UAB is averaging 95.0 points and shooting 52.8%. The Blazers shoot threes as much as the Gamecocks, but are making at a much higher clip, 26-73 (35.6%) compared to 17-72 (23.6%).

“Unbelievable confidence offensively, and they just come at you,” Martin said.

Leading scorer Jordan Walker (21.0 points, 8-12 from three) missed UAB’s last game against Rhodes with a sprained ankle, but he is listed as an expected starter against South Carolina. Quan Jackson is averaging 16.0 points per game, and Michael Ertel (4-9 from three) and Justin Brown (4-10 from three) are dangerous from behind the arc.

South Carolina has held opponents to 40.3% shooting this season, but has allowed teams to shoot better from three (32.9%). It will be imperative to stay locked in on the perimeter against UAB.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (2-1) vs UAB (3-0)

When: 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 18

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+

*Vista Lights begins at 6:00 pm Thursday so plan for additional traffic and road closures